“Elton Jim” and Mick Kayler delve into Lollapalooza’s lagging sales and how the soda tax revolt fizzled on election day

In this 98th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano welcomes radio buddy, Mick Kayler, and the two have fun remembering Casey Kasem and “America’s Top 40,” examining why ticket sales are slowing down for Lollapalooza 2018 and other major rock music festivals, and wondering how Chicago’s repealed soda pop tax failed to play a pivotal role in the recent Illinois primary election.