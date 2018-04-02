× Can [spoiler alert!] return in Star Wars: Episode IX?

Can Luke Skywalker return from the dead in STAR WARS EPISODE IX? Not as a ghost, but as a corporeal being? We look at George Lucas’s early concepts for Obi-Wan to return in the flesh via the rough draft for RETURN OF THE JEDI and we wonder if such an idea can be used to bring back Luke. Speaking of Luke, Mark Hamill continues his interview tour and we have some select highlights to inform and entertain you. We continue to dissect the novelization for THE LAST JEDI, we get intimate with THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK director Irwin Kershner, and we mourn the loss of Toys ‘R Us. Plus, listener voice mail, the worst jobs in the STAR WARS galaxy, a SOLO IN OHIO update, and we announce the winner of our big Star Wars Top Trumps giveaway!