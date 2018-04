× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.2.18: Hey Mummy

Today’s guests include Kevin Nealon and Eric Zorn. Bill welcomes Wendy back from her long fur-cation! Wendy tells Bill all about her new puppy, Kona. They also talk about Loyola-Chicago’s Cinderella run in the Final Four, words the Royal Family never uses, and much more.

