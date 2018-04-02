× B2B-Ep. 28|Jimmy and Eddie Russell of Wild Turkey Sit Down with the Whiskey Hotline

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis, Jeff Carlin, Pat Brophy and Roger Adamson present a unique conversation with Jimmy and Eddie Russell from Wild Turkey Distilling Co. These two icons of American whiskey talk about their combined 90+ years making whiskey in Kentucky, how the process has changed over the years, the innovation behind Wild Turkey American Honey, and handing down the distilling tradition to another generation of Russells. Plus, a lucky listener wins a wins a $20 gift card by asking a question about the perfect way to drink bourbon.

