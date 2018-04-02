B2B-Ep. 28|Jimmy and Eddie Russell of Wild Turkey Sit Down with the Whiskey Hotline

Jimmy Russell raises a toast in honor of his 60 years at Wild Turkey Distillery during the ceremony which inducted him as a lifetime honorary member of the Kentukcy Distillers Association on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014, in Lawrenceburg, KY. (Photo by Tony Tribbble/Invision for Wild Turkey/AP Images)

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis, Jeff Carlin, Pat Brophy and Roger Adamson present a unique conversation with Jimmy and Eddie Russell from Wild Turkey Distilling Co. These two icons of American whiskey talk about their combined 90+ years making whiskey in Kentucky, how the process has changed over the years, the innovation behind Wild Turkey American Honey, and handing down the distilling tradition to another generation of Russells. Plus, a lucky listener wins a wins a $20 gift card by asking a question about the perfect way to drink bourbon.


