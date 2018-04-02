× Avengers: Infinity War, Movie News & Previews

Managing Editor at Movies.com, Erik Davis talks Avengers Infinity War. Mason and Erik discuss various movie news such as: Marvel 31 Hour marathon leading up to the Avengers: Infinity war, Justice League being the lowest movie in DCEU (DC Extended Universe)?, Matrix, Steven Spielberg working on West Side Story/ and more. Erik previews movies you should check out in the month of April.

