KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly (3/31/18): Sox start strong in Kansas City
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: The guys discuss Matt Davidson’s historically good Opening Day and other positives from the early going; White Sox SVP of Sales/Marketing Brooks Boyer gets you set for the home schedule with some of the new things to discover at Guaranteed Rate Field; MLB.com Sox insider Scott Merkin talks about the camaraderie inside the clubhouse and who’s taken on a leadership role; Ed Farmer checks in from the booth at Kaufmann Stadium, and more.