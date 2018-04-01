× White Sox Weekly (3/31/18): Sox start strong in Kansas City

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: The guys discuss Matt Davidson’s historically good Opening Day and other positives from the early going; White Sox SVP of Sales/Marketing Brooks Boyer gets you set for the home schedule with some of the new things to discover at Guaranteed Rate Field; MLB.com Sox insider Scott Merkin talks about the camaraderie inside the clubhouse and who’s taken on a leadership role; Ed Farmer checks in from the booth at Kaufmann Stadium, and more.