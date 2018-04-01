× White Sox SVP of Sales/Marketing Brooks Boyer: “We want to be able to have something for everybody”

Brooks Boyer, White Sox Senior VP of Sales and Marketing, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz for a preview of some of the new features Sox fans will be able to find at Guaranteed Rate Field this week, including the Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room and a new Virtual Home Run experience. They also talk about some of this year’s giveaways and special dates, extending the netting down the first and third base lines, and more.