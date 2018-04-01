× WGN Radio Theatre #270: Jack Benny, Great Gildersleeve & My Friend Irma

Carl Amari and Michael Gastala pinch hitting for Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 31, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program: Easter Parade.” Guest Starring: Jack & Gang. (04-17-49). Next episode of the night is: “Great Gildersleeve: Easter Sunrise Service.” Guest Starring: Waterman. (04-09-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “My Friend Irma: April Fool’s Party.” Guest Starring: Marie Wilson. (03-28-49)

