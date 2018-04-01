× Useful strategies to improve your cyber security

Facebook Cambridge Analytic is currently facing a lawsuit for mining personal information from Facebook users without their knowledge or consent. Karen Conti is joined by Juan Carlos Bosacoma, founder and CEO of CIO Landing to discuss the issues that arise in the case. Juan also shares tips on how to strengthen your personal cyber security, the best format to follow when creating passwords for various sites, and more.

