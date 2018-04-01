× This is History: MLB Opening Day, Twinkies Invented in Schiller Park, Batman Debuts, Swanson TV Dinner, The Great Chicago Flood

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This Week in History’ including the first Kodak camera, Hostess Twinkies are introduced in Schiller Park in 1930, the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1938, Batman Comics was introduced, TV Guide publishes it’s first issue, the TV Dinner debuts, President Johnson signs the 1968 Civil Rights Act, Apple I is created, and the Chicago River bursts through underground tunnels in 1992.