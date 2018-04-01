× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/1/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. Rob Martwick. Rob discusses ways to deal with the state’s pensions, the push for an elected school board in Chicago, some clarification on graduated income tax, and more.



Next, Maria Krysan, Professor of Sociology at the University of Illinois Chicago and co-author of “Cycle of Segregation” joins Rick to share some details of her book. Maria goes into detail about how our living experiences truly shape us and impact us, as well as how we choose where and where not to live.



Then, Rick shares highlights of his recent interview with Illinois Supreme Court Justices Anne Burke and Rita Garman about women in leadership. Anne and Rita share their struggles of getting into the field of law, the many challenges they faced as women in their careers, and their personal experiences with the #MeToo movement throughout the years.