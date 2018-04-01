The Markets 3/31/18: Stocks Rally to End Wild Week

Posted 5:00 AM, April 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:21AM, April 2, 2018

Apples collected by Britain’s oldest cider-maker Frank Naish, 87, are seen in his orchard on October 14, 2011 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Orion opens the show with a report on another wild week on Wall Street. Then, Max checks in with Allendale’s Brian Splitt. Finally, Orion closes the show with his usual look at Agribusiness.