Did you know Cubs and White Sox fans have been rivals for 117 years? An exhibit at the Niles-Maine District Library explores the feud between the two teams. Called The Chicago Civil Wars, it features first-hand accounts by former players, fans and historians. There will also be baseball-themed programs. The exhibit is free and runs through May 31st.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

