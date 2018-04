× The dangers of parental alienation

Karen Conti is joined by Dr. David Finn, owner and director of Associates in Human Development Counseling. Dr. Finn shares the lasting effects that parental alienation can have on children, the importance of co-parenting and maintaining a healthy relationship even after a divorce, and much more.

