Rick Kogan talks with Robert Kurson

Rob Kurson, author of "Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man's First Journey to the Moon"

Rick Kogan gets to talk in studio with Robert Kurson about his latest book, “Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon.” For more information visit robertkurson.com.