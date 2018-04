× Rick Kogan hears from Stephen Alltop

Rick is joined on the phone by Stephen Alltop to talk about events held by the Poetry Foundation at the Nichols Concert hall in Evanston. April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 13 at 7:30 p.m., the Apollo Chorus will be performing “The Salvage Men” by Jeff Beal, featuring the poems of Kay Ryan. For more information, please visit www.musicinst.org, apollochorus.org, and www.poetryfoundation.org.