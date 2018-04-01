Comedian Kathy Griffin (R) reacts during a news conference to discuss the comedian's "motivation" behind a photo of her holding what appeared to be a prop depicting US President Donald Trump's bloodied, severed head, with her attorney, Lisa Bloom in Woodland Hills, California on June 2, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Kathy Griffin Coming to Chicago
Dean Richards talks to Kathy Griffin about her upcoming tour. She’ll be performing at the Chicago Theater in June. They also chat about the controversial picture she posted and the reaction that took place afterwards. Later on in the interview, Kathy and Dean talk about the most money they would spend on a bottle of wine, and Dean reads some of the texts sent from listeners about Kathy being on the air with him.