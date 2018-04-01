× Karen Conti |Full Show 4/1/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

Juan Carlos Bosacoma, founder and CEO of CIO Landing, shares tips on how to strengthen your personal cyber security; Owner and Director of Associates in Human Development Counseling, Dr. David Finn, discusses parental alienation; and David and Laura Zehner of Zehner Trial Consulting LLC explain the process of jury selection.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.