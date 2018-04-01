Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Full Show | 4.1.18

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

  • Dean recaps Loyola’s loss in the Final Four with WGN TV’s Pat Elwood, who was in San Antonio covering the team.
  • A Kid Sports report from Amanda Janis, a student at Mother McAuley High School.
  • In the Far Flung Forecast with Dave Schwan, we go up north to Alaska.
  • Tom Deering, the conductor for ‘Jesus Chris Super Star’ at the Lyric Opera House, stops by the studio.
  • Dean talks to Kathy Griffin who will be performing at the Chicago Theater in June.
  • WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell shares his thoughts on Loyola’s NCAA tournament run
  • WGN TV’s Mike Hamernik previews the week’s forecast
  • Dean replays interviews with Amy Schumer & Aidy Bryant, Henry Winkler, and  Ted Neeley
  • Listeners call in with their favorite religious movies