Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Full Show | 4.1.18
This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:
- Dean recaps Loyola’s loss in the Final Four with WGN TV’s Pat Elwood, who was in San Antonio covering the team.
- A Kid Sports report from Amanda Janis, a student at Mother McAuley High School.
- In the Far Flung Forecast with Dave Schwan, we go up north to Alaska.
- Tom Deering, the conductor for ‘Jesus Chris Super Star’ at the Lyric Opera House, stops by the studio.
- Dean talks to Kathy Griffin who will be performing at the Chicago Theater in June.
- WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell shares his thoughts on Loyola’s NCAA tournament run
- WGN TV’s Mike Hamernik previews the week’s forecast
- Dean replays interviews with Amy Schumer & Aidy Bryant, Henry Winkler, and Ted Neeley
- Listeners call in with their favorite religious movies