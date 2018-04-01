× An inside look at the process of jury selection

The jury selection for the upcoming retrial of Bill Cosby could majorly be affected by the #MeToo movement, and with that Karen Conti sets out to learn what factors can play a role in jury selection. David and Laura Zehner of Zehner Trial Consulting LLC join Karen to explain the process of jury selection and some of the issues that arise with the retrial of a case that has already received heavy media coverage. David and Laura also talk about the many services their consulting firm provide including superior mock trials, focus groups, and more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.