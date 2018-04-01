× Albert Hammond Jr. | “Francis Trouble” Interview Live From SXSW [Playing Bottom Lounge April 6th]

On this episode of Sound Sessions, host Michael Heidemann sits down for a chat with The Strokes’ guitarist and all around positive guy, Albert Hammond Jr. during the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, TX.

Albert discusses his fourth album since taking the reins as a frontman, “Francis Trouble”. The rhythm and melody heavy album is some of his best work yet – drawing from a myriad of influences and incorporating personal topics interlaced with his signature guitar style. Catch him LIVE at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge on April 6th! Get your tickets here

Host – Michael Heidemann