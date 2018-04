× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Apollo 8 author Robert Kurson; American Baseball author Floyd Sullivan; Stephen Alltop talks upcoming events at Nichols Concert Hall

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio with authors, Robert Kurson and Floyd Sullivan, to talk about their latest books on the Apollo 8 astronauts and early baseball in America. Later in the show, Stephen Alltop talks to Rick about upcoming performances at the Nichols Concert hall in Evanston.