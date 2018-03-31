× On the Road 03/31/2018: Loyola Ramblers predictions, Klairmont Car Kollection and much more!

Today on the show racing historian Stan Kalwasinski talks Illinois racing history. Dr. John Planek, the Director of Athletics at Lewis University and the former Director of Loyola University talks with Dane about the Ramblers Cinderella basketball season. Executive Chef, Mario Garcia from Kitty O’Sheas previews the upcoming Cochon 555 event. Finally the director of the Klairmont car Kollection talks to us about some amazing cars they have in their showroom.