Matt Bubala Full Show: 3-31-2018: Space genes, Pope Francis, cryptocurrency news and a special birthday celebration

This Easter weekend, Matt Bubala chats with listeners and Roger Badesch on a variety of topics. At 2:30, he chats with a psychologist and author, Nancy Segal on space genes and NASA’s study on twin astronauts. Later on, he talks about the future of cryptocurrency with Sean Worthington. Bubala also discusses the Pope’s statement claiming that Hell doesn’t exist and what it all means. Matt, Roger and listeners share their thoughts on baseball, the Loyola Ramblers, Roseanne and Mindhunter. The crew also wishes Orion Samuelson a happy 84th birthday.