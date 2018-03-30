× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/30/18: Selfie-Medicine, Sister Jean & Chicago’s “Taste of Iceland”

Closing out a slow business day, Steve Bertrand caught up with Andrea Hanis and learned how to administer his selfie medicine and Tom Gimbel explained why every company should have their own “Sister Jean”. Joe Blair updated Steve on his perspective towards the evolving construction industry, while Teitur Schioth explained the spike of global interest in of traveling to Iceland along with the Taste of Iceland in Chicago next week April 5th-April 8th.