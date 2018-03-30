Video: Weekend Warning – featuring the Easter Chicken?

Posted 3:32 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:31PM, March 30, 2018

It’s Easter Weekend in Chicago. And, on top of that, the Loyola Ramblers will be playing in the Final Four. Whether your plans involve family gatherings, getting together with friends to watch basketball, or any of various other activities, Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.

