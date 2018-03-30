× Thrifty Thursday! Loyola Ramblers, Scott Stantis, And Our Real Estate Expert Takes Listener Calls | Full Show (March 29th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (March 29th) We welcome Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Cartoonist) who rides side car and shares his two cents on today’s news stories. Then, we bring on WGN Sports guy, Kevin Powell who dives into Loyola Ramblers coverage down in San Antonio as they chase down the final four. And we have the return of our mortgage and real estate expert, David Hochberg! All this and more on Pretty Late!

