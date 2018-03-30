× The Opening Bell 3/30/18: New Non-Stop Flights From Chicago to New Zealand

The digital world made major impacts in Wall street this week with Facebook and Amazon news. Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to breakdown how Amazon in particular is ruffling feathers in the tax world. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then looked at one of the longest commercially offered flights from Chicago the New Zealand as the airline industry continues to advance.