The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.30.18: A Lake Michigan dive for Ian Happ, a lawsuit to block Trump from Twitter blocking, legalizing marijuana, art at Merchandise Mart

Bleacher Nation Reporter Michael Cerami helps John kick off the show by describing his dive into Lake Michigan as his end of the bargain for when Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ got a home run Thursday. Then, Politico, CNN and Democracy Journal Reporter Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza explains why she has filed a lawsuit against President Trump after he blocked her on Twitter. Dr. Michael Moskowitz breaks down both sides of the marijuana legalization argument, and provides his research for its benefits. Then, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly describes the upcoming light projection on Merchandise Mart. Finally, the John, Elif and Violeta give you weekend events and you give us your Bright Side of Life!