× Steve Stone: A Rare Combination of Power and Speed

Steve Stone joins the Steve Cochran Show after the White Sox exciting season opener. Steve said great as it was for Matt Davidson to hit 3 homers yesterday, he doesn’t think he’s on pace to do that all season. He couldn’t be more excited about this team and the season being underway. He also, thinks Michigan is going to beat Loyola on Saturday but he hopes he’s wrong.