Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) as goalie Scott Foster (90) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.30.18: Where in the world is Scott Foster
We spent all morning long tryin to get ahold of Scott Foster, goalie turned accountant. He lived the dream and we wanted to hear about it. In the meantime, we took texts from listeners that said they knew other people named Foster. Steve Stone checks in from Kansas City, Dean Richards hands out a Dean’s List D and Loyola’s success has Rogers Park hopping!