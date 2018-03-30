× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.30.18: Where in the world is Scott Foster

We spent all morning long tryin to get ahold of Scott Foster, goalie turned accountant. He lived the dream and we wanted to hear about it. In the meantime, we took texts from listeners that said they knew other people named Foster. Steve Stone checks in from Kansas City, Dean Richards hands out a Dean’s List D and Loyola’s success has Rogers Park hopping!