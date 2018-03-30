× Sports Central, 03.30.18: Chicago MLB Opening Day Recap; Blackhawks’ Scott Foster and NCAA Final Four Preview

WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz joins Adam Hoge to give a recap of MLB Opening Day for Chicago Baseball and Chicago Blackhawks’ unexpected goalie Scott Foster. Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball Assistant Coach, Howard Moore, gives Adam and Terry insight on Loyola vs Michigan. Finally, WGN Sports’ Kevin Powell gives an NCAA Final Four update from San Antonio.

