KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Welington Castillo #21 after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 03.30.18: Chicago MLB Opening Day Recap; Blackhawks’ Scott Foster and NCAA Final Four Preview
WGN Radio’s Harry Teinowitz joins Adam Hoge to give a recap of MLB Opening Day for Chicago Baseball and Chicago Blackhawks’ unexpected goalie Scott Foster. Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball Assistant Coach, Howard Moore, gives Adam and Terry insight on Loyola vs Michigan. Finally, WGN Sports’ Kevin Powell gives an NCAA Final Four update from San Antonio.