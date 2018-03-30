In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politico, CNN and Democracy Journal Reporter Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza on suing Trump for Twitter block
Politico, CNN and Democracy Journal Reporter Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza joins John to describe the lawsuit she filed against President Trump, in response to his blocking her tweets. She tells us why she views this a violation against the First Amendment.