× Episode 11: Chi STEM: Exposing children to hands-on science, technology, engineering and math

There’s a lot of good things happening in the community. Chi STEM is one of them.

Chi STEM is a new Academy Saturday School that’s opening their doors free to students starting March 31st.

Darius Nix, founder of Chi STEM and design board member, Marcus Woods, sat down with Marsha Lyles to educate us on what the academy will offer, why it’s important for children to experience Chi STEM, and how to go about getting kids enrolled and the need for sponsors of the academy.

Chi STEM is organized by FitCFoundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide youth mentoring and educational resources that impact urban communities.

All are invited to check out Chi STEM:

Sat. March 31, 2018

10:00am- 1:00pm

Young Women Leaderships Charter School of Chicago

2641 S Calumet Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

Follow your new favorite podcast at @chipediapodcast on Instagram and Twitter.