× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Don’t sleep on Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene

Bill and Harry Teinowitz speak with Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about hit comedy, ‘Roseanne’. The premiere of the reboot had huge ratings, and Alex is confident that the show will get the green light for another season. They also chat about the show ‘Billions’ and NBC’s upcoming live television special of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’.

