× Bill and Harry Full Show 3.30.18

Today on the show, the spectacular Harry Teinowitz is in for Wendy. Bill and Harry open the show with some sports talk. It was a great Opening Day for the Sox and the Cubs. They also talk about Scott Foster making his NHL debut with Blackhawks. They also chat about the Ten Commandments and Alexander Zalben, of Decider.com chimes in to discuss TV news.

