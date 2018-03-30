× Bill and Harry Bonus Hour 3.30.18

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Harry Teinowitz take the stream. Harry is in for the lovely Wendy. The two talk about sports, what life was like 100 years ago compared to now, and much more. Then, Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, makes his way into the studio to talk about things to do in and around the city for April.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.