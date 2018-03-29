× Windy City Limousine 7th Inning “Stretch Limo” Sweepstakes

During every South Side baseball game this season, you could win four tickets to a future baseball game and transportation for four to and from the game provided by Windy City Limousine!

Before the South Siders bat in the seventh inning of the game, listen for your cue to call-in at 312-981-7200. Listeners will be cued either right before the start of the inning if the team is away or right before the bottom of the seventh inning if the time is playing at home. The first caller after the prompt will be the contestant. If the team hits a home run during their turn at bat in the 7th inning, you win!

Windy City Limousine is the Official Limousine of the Chicago White Sox.

Regular season games are scheduled as follows:

March 29 and 31

April 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29

May 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30

July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31

August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31

September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30

*Sweepstakes begins at or around 3:15pm on 3/29/18 and ends in the seventh inning of the final game of the South Side baseball season (includes all regular season and any post-season games played). Contestants and winners must be 18 and older as of 3/29/18 and legal U.S. residents of the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, Lake or Will counties. Prize of four baseball game tickets and limousine ride for four within service area is valued at up to $590. Other restrictions may apply. See complete rules for details.