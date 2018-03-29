× “Wellness Wednesday” with Dr. Sandy Goldberg. “White Sox Wednesday” With Tim Walkoe and John Bolger. Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (March 28th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (March 29th) Dr. Sandy Goldberg talks to Patti on “Wellness Wednesday” and takes your phone calls. Later Tim Walkoe joins Patti to talk about some politics. Then, John Bolger jumps on air to discuss the Chicago White Sox on “White Sox Wednesday”. And finally, we welcome Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls to read their ‘reality’.

