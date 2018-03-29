× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Currency New Leads. It Always Follows.

The world never sleeps these days and neither does the global currency markets. Steve kicked off the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation with Don Lloyd (SVP of Capitals Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) to talk about how the potential US Trade War, Brexit, and other global events are bouncing currency values up or down throughout the day. Don reminds Steve that currency never leads the global market, it always follows.