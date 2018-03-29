× The Opening Bell 3/29/18: The 50th Anniversary of The Fair Housing Act

Steve Grzanich started this Thursday like every other Thursday with the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. He focused on US tariffs, Brexit, and other global events impacting currency with Don Lloyd (SVP of Capitals Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Lucy Baird (Company Historian with Baird & Warner) then looked back to the one of the most racially charged times in history as she detailed Chicago’s involvement in the Fair Housing Act that celebrates 50 years of being a pillar in the real estate market this month.