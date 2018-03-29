The Mincing Rascals 03.29.18: Sister Jean, Scott’s Twitter following, CPR, Heineken

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss the popularity of Sister Jean, thanks to Loyola Ramblers success in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Scott discloses a significant, new detail about the 5,000 followers bought under his account on Twitter. The gang goes over the most recent firing in the Trump administration, and the Stormy Daniels “60 Minutes” interview. Plus, the Rascals question CNN Anchor Rick Santorum’s response to national gun violence protests. Finally, they debate the Heineken ad that initially drew attention from a Chance the Rapper tweet.