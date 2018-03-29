× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.29.18: Citizenship questioned, DOC10, White Sox season

John asked you what movie you would live in if you could, and we ask you why. Then, Washington Post Aging, Generations and Demography Reporter Tara Bahrampour explains how the Trump administration is defending its goal to add citizenship to the U.S. Census Bureau survey. Chicago Media Project Co-Founder and CEO, along with DOC10 Co-Curator Anthony Kaufman, join the show to celebrate CMP’s Oscars win for its documentary, ICARUS. And, Anthony previews the documentary festival, DOC10. Finally, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge previews the White Sox season.