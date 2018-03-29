× Sports Central, 03.29.18: MLB Opening Day

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur joins Adam Hoge in the studio for your MLB opening day episode of Sports Central. Adam and Andy give a rundown of the Chicago baseball lineups and we get an update with Kevin Powell from San Antonio at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. The show finishes off with the legendary Chicago White Sox announcer, Ken “Hawk” Harrelson.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.