CHICAGO, IL - MAY 24: Broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson calls a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field on May 24, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 03.29.18: MLB Opening Day
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 24: Broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson calls a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field on May 24, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
WGN Radio’s Andy Masur joins Adam Hoge in the studio for your MLB opening day episode of Sports Central. Adam and Andy give a rundown of the Chicago baseball lineups and we get an update with Kevin Powell from San Antonio at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. The show finishes off with the legendary Chicago White Sox announcer, Ken “Hawk” Harrelson.