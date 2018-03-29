Simple ways to shape your kid into a critical thinker
Wouldn’t it be nice if your child or teen offered CLEAR explanations, ACCURATE facts, RELEVANT questions and LOGICAL discussions…all while having EMPATHY for others?
Critical thinking can provide a solid foundation for all of these attributes and more.
To help us with some simple guidelines, WGN Radio’s Vic Vaughn sat down with the founder and CEO of Urban Balance, Joyce Marter. She’s a psychotherapist , writer and president of the Illinois Counseling Association.: