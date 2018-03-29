Precious metal: Sister Jean coin minted in celebration of Loyola’s trip to Final Four

Her image has been seen on shirts, bobbleheads and various other items commemorating the Loyola Ramblers and their trip to the 2018 Final Four. Now comes news that The Highland Mint has created a Sister Jean Bronze Coin.

The coin features an image of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt along with one of her quotations, “Worship, Work and Win.” On the reverse is the Ramblers team logo.

Details of the coin can be found at this link: http://www.sbflip.com/