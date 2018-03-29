× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: The Challenge of Handling ALS in the Family and the Les Turner ALS Foundation that is there to ease the Way.

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to place a focus on ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) a challenging and usually terminal disease that attacks the muscles but often leaves the mind in tact. The disease knows no boundaries in who it attacks and when it does, lives are changed forever. Andrea Pauls Backman, the Executive Director of Les Turner ALS Foundation talks about the resources available to patients and families and board member Robin Fern who lost her father to ALS, provides personal insights into the battle. It’s a focus on family and being there when our loved ones need us the most. And if you have never been pulled into the world of ALS thru the diagnosis of a loved one, then you may just want to consider making this an organization you donate your time and assistance to in order to help those who need you the most in one of life’s most challenging moments. Take a listen, you’ll find the information and stories informative and moving.