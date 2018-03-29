Lou’s Virtual Candy Jar for Misericordia sponsored by Townstone Financial

Help fill Lou’s virtual candy jar to support Misericordia!

To jump-start Misericordia’s Candy Day fundraisers on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, Lou Manfredini is trying to raise $5,000 for his favorite charity. Townstone Financial has also generously agreed to make a matching $5,000 donation to support our efforts!

Misericordia is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit helping people with developmental disabilities since 1921. Home to 600 children and adults, Misericordia offers quality lives to this very deserving population. One hundred percent of proceeds raised will positively affect the residents who are persons of all religious, ethnic racial and socio-economic backgrounds.