Hyatt Corporate and Pigment Int’l present #awomanswork exhibition

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Hyatt Corporate invited Pigment Int’l to showcase their art exhibit at the Hyatt headquarters in Chicago. The exhibit featured artwork created by multi-cultural women artists. Global vice-president of diversity and inclusion of Hyatt Worldwide, Tyronne Stoudemire explained the importance of bringing art into a corporation, getting to know different cultural backgrounds, and celebrating women with art and entertainment. Pigment Int’l is a multi-media arts collective promoting multicultural arts, culture, and innovation.

