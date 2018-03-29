Listen: Bill Leff and Judy Pielach Bonus Hour

Evolution of Streaming Services & Show Reviews

Posted 11:48 AM, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:55AM, March 29, 2018
Netflex, Hulu, Amazon, Streaming, Mason Vera Paine, Rob Toledo, Exstreamist, Movies, Television, ABC, Disney, NBC, FOX, CBS, Networks, Services, Santa Clarita Diet, Jessica Jones, Game over man, Take Your Pills

Santa Clarita Diet (Photo provided by: Netflix)

By 2022 all networks will have their own streaming services. Editor in Chief of Exstreamist Rob Toldeo breaks down why networks are making this move. Rob  reviews: Santa Clarita Diet, Game Over, Man! & previews upcoming movies for April on your favorite streaming services.

